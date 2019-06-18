Netflix discovers SACK Panic and other Linux security flaws

No Comments

Linux penguin

A number of Linux and FreeBSD servers and systems are vulnerable to a denial of service vulnerability dubbed SACK Panic, as well as other forms of attack.

A total of three security flaws were discovered by Jonathan Looney of Netflix Information Security. A series of malicious packets sent to vulnerable system is all it takes to crash or slow them down -- a remotely-triggered kernel panic. Patches and workaround have been released to help plug the holes.

See also:

All three of the flaws are related, and concern the way the Linux kernel handles TCP networking. Red Hat describes SACK Panic as the "most severe" of the trio, warning that it "could allow a remote attacker to trigger a kernel panic in systems running the affected software and, as a result, impact the system's availability".

SACK Panic has been assigned  CVE-2019-11477 and its severity is "Important", while the related CVE-2019-11478 and CVE-2019-11479 are merely "Moderate".

The most serious vulnerability affects Red Hat, Debian, Ubuntu, Amazon Web Services and SUSE with Linux kernels 2.6.29 and later.

Patches are available for affected systems, and a workaround has also been suggested. By setting /proc/sys/net/ipv4/tcp_sack to 0, SACK processing is disabled.

More details are available in the security advisory posted on GitHub. Red HatAmazon Web ServicesSUSE and Debian also have helpful resources and information.

Image credit: Stanislaw Mikulski / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

BitDefender releases free decryption tool for GandCrab ransomware

Netflix discovers SACK Panic and other Linux security flaws

Win a Roku Streaming Stick

How to center Windows 10 taskbar icons

Microsoft To-Do comes to Mac

Feast your eyes on how Apple's iPhone 11 should look

The biggest data breaches of the last 15 years

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Edge could come to Linux

57 Comments

CERN is moving away from expensive Microsoft software and embracing open source

33 Comments

VLC 3.0.7 includes more security fixes than ever thanks to the European Commission

25 Comments

How to use emoji to name files and folders on Windows 10

25 Comments

Apple makes Windows 10 less terrible with refreshed iCloud app in Microsoft Store

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.