Cloud identity solution lets developers deliver passwordless login and MFA

Identity specialist Ping identity is announcing an update to its PingOne for Customers IDaaS solution that means developers can now deliver passwordless and advanced multi-factor authentication from custom mobile applications.

Enhancements include a mobile SDK that allows development teams to send push notifications to custom mobile applications for MFA, APIs for logins via social media accounts, and support for single sign-on via Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML).

To comply with GDPR the solution has added a dedicated data center in the European Union, giving enterprises confidence that user data added to the EU data center is completely isolated from users living in other parts of the world.

"When PingOne for Customers launched, it took a huge step forward in allowing development teams within large enterprises to quickly and securely get identity into their applications," says Steve Shoaff, chief product officer at Ping Identity. "This latest release builds on that ease-of-use. It drastically expands the use cases PingOne for Customers can support and enhances critical features that allow development teams to build secure experiences to really wow their consumers."

