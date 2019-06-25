NordVPN has a new password manager in the pipeline -- NordPass

NordVPN -- as its name suggests -- is perhaps most readily associated with its privacy and security-focused VPN solutions. But this is not all the company has to offer.

Having already released a file encryption service in the form of NordLocker, NordVPN has now revealed that it has a new password management tool. Due for release later this year, NordPass has been designed to be secure yet simple to use, and NordVPN is trying to help people from making the mistake of using the same password everywhere.

As with any password manager, the key selling point of NordPass is that you only need to remember one master password rather than, potentially, thousands for different sites, apps and services. The company has not gone into details about just when you'll be able to use its password manager, but it's eager to drum up interest ahead of the launch "later this year".

NordVPN explains how NordPass will keep your safe:

It remembers your passwords for you. Store all of your passwords with NordPass and it will autofill them into any online form. Now you can have a different secure password for each account while only remembering one -- your NordPass password.

It keeps your passwords secure. NordPass uses powerful Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256-GCM) encryption with Argon2 for key derivation, which is virtually unbreakable.

It uses zero-knowledge encryption. It's important to trust your password manager. If you don't, however, know that we couldn't see your passwords even if we wanted to. Zero-knowledge encryption means you own the key to your passwords. When they're backed up to our servers, we can't open them.

It generates secure passwords. We have great tips for creating secure and memorable passwords, but with NordPass, you don't need to remember them anymore. It generates highly secure passwords and stores them so you don't have to.

Marty P Kamden, CMO at NordVPN, says:

Zero-knowledge encryption means you own the key to your passwords. By the time your data reaches our servers, it's already encrypted on your device, which means we have zero knowledge about the items saved in your vault. We couldn’t see your passwords even if we wanted to. And these are only the essential features that come with the first version of NordPass. We're very eager to expand its capabilities in the near future. Marty P. Kamden, CMO at NordVPN

You can find out more over on the NordVPN blog where you can also sign up for early access.