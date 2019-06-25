Vulnerable software components widely used by enterprises

No Comments

Software testing

The average UK enterprise has downloaded over 21,000 software components with a known vulnerability in the past year alone, according to new data from Sonatype the DevSecOps automation specialist.

Sonatype's fifth annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report has studied over 12,000 enterprise development companies globally and shows that of the average 248,000 open source components downloaded by British business in 2018, 8.8 percent have a known security flaw.

Of these vulnerabilities, 30 percent -- some 6300 -- are deemed to be critical, posing a serious risk to the security of software. Adversaries are increasingly targeting open source components too with a 71 percent increase in open source related breaches over the past five years and 24 percent of organizations confirming or suspecting an OSS related breach.

There is some good news though with the report identifying breakthrough coding practices which are proven to significantly mitigate threats. The findings also reveal a slight decrease in vulnerable downloads from one in eight in 2017 to one in 10 last year, as businesses improve software supply chain management. The report also discovered that developers using the most current versions of open source component dependencies will dramatically reduce their cybersecurity risk.

"We have long advised business that they should rely on the fewest open source components suppliers with the best track records in order to develop the highest quality and lowest risk software,'' says Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. "For organizations who tame their software supply chains through better supplier choices, component selection, and use of automation, the rewards revealed in this year’s report are impressive. Use of known vulnerable component releases were reduced by 55 percent."

You can find out more about the report on the Sonatype blog.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Vulnerable software components widely used by enterprises

Check out this $499 Newegg flash sale on the Huawei MateBook D Windows 10 laptop

Canonical foolishly backpedals on 32-bit packages in Ubuntu Linux

Object storage: A better way to scale big data environments than traditional HDFS-based Hadoop

The majority of enterprises fear they will not complete Windows 10 migration on time: Here's what to do

Over half of enterprises think security is lagging behind cloud adoption

Lack of awareness training raises phishing risk

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint vs Windows 10 -- which is best for small business productivity?

68 Comments

Canonical foolishly backpedals on 32-bit packages in Ubuntu Linux

54 Comments

Steam will not support Ubuntu 19.10 onwards

27 Comments

There will be no more tablets from Google

24 Comments

Leaked: Microsoft bans employees from using Slack, Kaspersky… even GitHub use is discouraged

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.