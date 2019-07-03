Microsoft launches Threat and Vulnerability Management for enterprises

Scheduled vulnerability scanning can leave blind spots between scans leaving organizations vulnerable.

In response to this problem, Microsoft has partnered with a number of enterprise customers to create a new Threat and Vulnerability Management solution as a built-in feature of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection.

It uses a risk-based approach to discover, prioritize and remediate endpoint vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Users benefit from continuous discovery, prioritization of threats based on business context, built-in remediation through integration with Microsoft Intune and Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager, and more.

One of the program partners is Telit, a global leader in IoT enablement. Telit already had a well-defined vulnerability management program in place, but said it was missing several critical capabilities, including visibility, prioritization, and remediation.

Writing on the Microsoft blog, Rob Lefferts, corporate vice president at Microsoft Security says, "Many of our customers have existing vulnerability management programs, so we knew that to have them switch to Microsoft we would need a disruptive approach to vulnerability management. From private preview to general availability and beyond, our key goals were to bridge the gap between Security and IT roles in threat protection, to reduce time to threat resolution while enabling real-time prioritization and risk reduction based on the evolving threat landscape and business context."

If you already have Microsoft Defender ATP, the TVM solution is now available within your ATP portal. If you would like to find out more or sign up for a trial of Microsoft Defender ATP including TVM, you can do so on the Microsoft site.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image credit: hafakot / Shutterstock