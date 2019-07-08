Microsoft releases public preview of Desktop Analytics to help with Windows 10 update readiness checks

Microsoft has released a public preview of cloud-connected service Desktop Analytics.

Designed to help system administrators to keep Windows 10 devices up to date, Desktop Analytics integrates with System Center Configuration Manager. It allows for the quick and easy creation of app inventories to make compatibility checks simpler.

Brad Anderson, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, says that the tool makes use of machine learning and the cloud to make it easier to deploy and update Windows 10. The aim with Desktop Analytics is to avoid the compatibility problems that stand in the way of keeping machines up to date.

In a blog post Anderson writes:

Desktop Analytics provides the insight and automation you need to efficiently get current and stay current. Desktop Analytics is a cloud-connected service that integrates with System Center Configuration Manager and will integrate with Microsoft Intune in the near future. With Desktop Analytics, it’s easier to deploy with confidence and keep your PCs up to date with the latest Windows 10 capabilities your employees need.

The tool is an evolution of Windows Analytics, and it allows for application and hardware testing to be automated ahead of update installation. Anderson explains: "This service provides intelligence that helps you make more informed decisions about the update readiness of your Windows clients. In combination with Configuration Manager, Desktop Analytics is designed to create an inventory of the Windows apps running in your organization and then assess app compatibility with the latest feature updates of Windows 10. By combining data from your own organization with data aggregated from millions of devices connected to our cloud services, you can take the guess work out of testing these apps and instead focus your attention on key blockers. Historically, getting a view of the compatibility of your apps with new Windows releases was a time-consuming and tedious process of human testing -- but now this can be automated through the intelligence of what we learn at cloud scale".

He adds:

Desktop Analytics brings you data-driven recommendations that allow you to quickly and easily run successful pilots that represent your entire application and driver estate. You can then use the health signals of your pilots to evaluate the readiness of your assets and implement an optimized production deployment plan with Configuration Manager.

You can find out more on the Desktop Analytics page.

Image credit: spatuletail / Shutterstock