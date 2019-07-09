Logitech G PRO X gaming headset uses Blue Microphones technology

Nearly a year ago, Logitech acquired famed company Blue Microphones. This was a match made in heaven, as the companies' products were very much aligned. Logitech makes some of the best headsets, while Blue produces microphones that are very much respected by vloggers, podcasters, musicians, and more. The Blue Yeti mic, for instance, is fairly ubiquitous thanks to its excellence.

Today, Logitech G announces a gaming headset that uses newly acquired Blue Microphones technology. Called "PRO X," it features premium build quality thanks to steel and aluminum materials. The ear pads are made of a faux-leather, but if you prefer, you can replace them with the included velour ear pads. The headset is analog, featuring a 3.5mm connection, but a USB DAC/sound card is included in the box as well. In other words, you can use them over USB or with a headphone jack -- your choice.

"The PRO X marks the debut of Blue VO!CE software, developed in partnership with the industry-leading microphone expertise of Blue Microphones. Enabled using Logitech G HUB advanced gaming software, Blue VO!CE is a suite of real-time microphone effects that enables clean, professional voice communication. The result is you can tune your voice based on your individual preferences, so teammates can hear you better, or you can sound like a professional streamer," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Compatible with PC and mobile devices, the PRO X and PRO gaming headsets feature Logitech G's exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver. Crafted from a hybrid mesh material for high-quality audio, the headsets deliver deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. The PRO X additionally offers DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound, an incredible technology that simulates the 3D environment of the audio’s original mixing stage."

Logitech shares the following specifications.

Dimensions

  • Length: 138 mm (5.43 in)
  • Width: 94 mm (3.70 in)
  • Height: 195 mm (7.67 in)
  • Weight (w/o cable): 320 g (11.28 oz)
  • PC Cable Length: 2 m (6.56 ft)
  • PC splitter: 120 mm (0.39 ft)

Headphones

  • Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50 mm
  • Magnet: Neodymium
  • Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 KHz
  • Impedance: 35 ohm
  • Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm

Microphone

  • Microphone Pickup Pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional)
  • Type: Electret Condenser
  • Size: 6 mm
  • Frequency response: 100 Hz-10 KHz

Ujesh Desai, VP and GM of Logitech G provides the following statement.

Designing products with professional esports athletes ensures that our gear has everything you need to help you perform your best in game. For our new PRO Series gaming headsets, we collaborated with esports players from around the world to help us design a gaming headset that lets you hear and sound like a pro.

The Logitech G PRO X gaming headset will be released on July 25, and it can be pre-ordered here now for $129.99. If you don't want the Blue Microphones technology or the fancy velour ear pads, a non-X version can be pre-ordered here for just $99.99.

