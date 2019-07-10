Get 'Learn Ethical Hacking from Scratch' ($23 value) FREE for a limited time

Learn Ethical Hacking from Scratch from Packt Publishing will teach you how to hack systems like black hat hackers and secure them like security experts.

It will help you understand how computer systems work and their vulnerabilities, explain how to exploit weaknesses and hack into machines to test their security, and learn how to secure systems from hackers now.

This ebook will show you how to:

Understand ethical hacking and the different fields and types of hackers

Set up a penetration testing lab to practice safe and legal hacking

Explore Linux basics, commands, and how to interact with the terminal

Access password-protected networks and spy on connected clients

Use server and client-side attacks to hack and control remote computers

Control a hacked system remotely and use it to hack other systems

Discover, exploit, and prevent a number of web application vulnerabilities such as XSS and SQL injections

Learn Ethical Hacking from Scratch usually retails for $23, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on July 23, so act fast.