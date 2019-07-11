Ditch the HDMI cables with IOGEAR's Share Pro Mini Wireless HD Video Transmitter and Receiver [Review]

The humble HDMI cable is simultaneously brilliant, and a massive pain in the ass. Great for delivering HD video from your computer to a TV or projector, but a serious downside is the fact that, well, it's a cable. Who hasn't yearned for a wireless HDMI cable?

This is, effectively, what the Share Pro Mini Wireless HD Video Transmitter and Receiver Kit from IOGEAR is (GWHD2DKIT). It's a two-part piece of equipment that lets you stream audio and video up to 12m (40 feet) wirelessly. Best of all, there's no software involved, and no need for Wi-Fi.

The kit comprises two main parts -- the transmitter and the receiver. But there are a few extra bits and pieces in the box too. There are two USB cables, two L-shaped HDMI elbow adaptors, and two short HDMI cables. But hold on...wasn't this supposed to be a wireless system?

Indeed it is. The adaptors and cables are included just in case you need them, as the design of your computer, projector or TV may not enable you to plug the transmitter or receiver in directly. They give you a little flexibility and breathing space. As for the USB cables, these are required to power the transmitter and receiver -- and you should have a spare USB port on the devices you're streaming from and to, so you don't have to connect to the mains.

The beauty of the system is that It Just Works. There's no faffing around with software or settings; it's described as plug-and-play, and that's exactly what it is. Compatible with Windows and Mac, it works in precisely the same way as if you had plugged in an HDMI cable between your two devices.

IOGEAR SharePro

So what's it like in use?

In short, it's pretty impressive, if not perfect. It can handle 1080p at 60Hz, as well as audio. Picture quality is identical to when using an HDMI cable, but there is a very, very slight -- only just perceptible -- judder. In fact, it's not noticeable all the time, but from time to time, particularly in fast-moving scenes, you can see it. There is also the tiniest bit of lag -- we're talking milliseconds. Move your mouse, and there is microscopic delay in the movement being mirrored via the receiver. When you're watching a movie, this makes no difference whatsoever (and video and audio remain perfectly synchronized), but it's something to keep in mind if you plan to use the system for presentations... not that it has any practical impact on things.

Here are the specs for the kit:

Power

  • Voltage: 5V
  • Amps: 0.5A
  • Power Consumption: 3W

Video connections

  • Input: HDMI 1.3/HDCP1.2
  • Output: HDMI 1.3/HDCP1.2

Housing

  • Case: Plastic

LEDs

  • Power On: Yes
  • WLAN: Yes

Video

  • Video Resolution: 1080p@50/60Hz
  • Video Streaming: H.264 <200ms Latency

WiFi

  • Frequency: 5GHz
  • Standard: 802.11ac

Environment

  • Humidity: 0 - 90%
  • Operation Temperature: 32~104°F (0~40°C)
  • Storage Temperature: - 4~158ºF (-10~70ºC)
  • Operating Range: 40 ft.

Unit Dimensions

  • Height: 0.625 in
  • Depth: 1.50 in
  • Length: 3.50 in

With a suggested price of $119.95, the kit isn't going to break the bank. Find out more on the IOGEAR website.

