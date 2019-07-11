Microsoft is retiring its 3D model repository Remix 3D

Microsoft has emailed users of Remix3D.com to warn them that the site is to be retired in six months' time.

The site is a repository of free 3D models designed to be used in the likes of Paint3D, PowerPoint and the Windows 10 Photos app. The move is not entirely surprising as the writing has been on the wall for some time -- references to Remix3D were removed from Paint3D some time ago, for instance.

While the closure of the website is not until January next year, as of next month it will no longer be possible to upload new 3D models. Users will still be able to download models for the next six months, but when the deadline rolls around, all content will be inaccessible.

A popup on the website reads: "We will be retiring Remix3D.com on January 10, 2020 and all user content will be deleted. Please download any of your 3D models that you want to save".

More details are included in the email, which reads:

Microsoft is retiring the Remix3D.com site on 10th January 2020. We advise all users who want to keep their uploaded content to take action and download their existing Remix3D.com 3D models to other file storage and sharing platforms as soon as possible, as Remix3D.com will no longer be available after this date. The Remix3D.com site and existing content stored on its servers will be retired according to the following schedule: [10th July 2019] — Users are informed that the Remix3D.com site will be retired as of 10th January 2020. We advise all users to take action and download their existing Remix3D.com 3D models to other file storage and sharing platforms as soon as possible, as Remix3D.com will no longer be available after 10th January 2020. [7th August 2019] -- Uploads of new 3D models to the Remix3D.com site will be disabled. As an alternative, OneDrive can be used for sharing 3D models. Remix3D.com users will be able to access existing published 3D models until the site is retired on 10th January 2020. Additionally, we will release an update, so Remix3D.com users will no longer be able to log into their Remix3D.com account from Paint 3D, 3D Builder and Photos nor from PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Outlook. However, customers can still continue to insert 3D models in these applications. [10th January 2020] -- The Remix3D.com site and all of its content will be officially retired. All links to Remix3D.com will stop working after this date. You can download your 3D models easily by going to the Remix3D.com site. Just follow these steps: Go to www.remix3d.com and click the "My stuff" button at the top left of the page. This will take you to a new page from where you can view all your 3D models. Note: If you are not signed in, clicking the "My stuff" button will sign you into the community.

2. On the "My stuff" page, click the 3D model you want to download, and then click the "Download model" button to begin downloading that specific 3D model. If you're unsure of what steps to take before Remix3D.com is retired, or you are encountering any issues during your content migration, please reference the Remix3D FAQ for further details. We appreciate your patronage of our service and your patience during this transition.

Microsoft is not a stranger to reversing decisions, however. The company previously announced that Paint was going to be ripped from Windows 10 and replaced with Paint 3D, but backtracked following complaints. Whether the same happens with Remix3D.com remains to be seen.

Image credit: hafakot / Shutterstock