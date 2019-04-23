Microsoft decides to keep Paint in Windows 10... for now

No Comments

Pots of paint

For all of its simplicity and limitations, there are still a lot of people who -- for some reason best known to themselves -- love Microsoft Paint.

As such, when it was announced a while back that Microsoft intended to strip the utility from Windows 10 and replace it with Paint 3D -- an altogether different beast -- there was a collective wailing and gnashing of teeth. But now it seems that Paint has been given a stay of execution.

See also:

Paint users had been hit with a pop-up message informing them that: "This version of Paint will soon be replaced with Paint 3D. Classic Paint will then become available in the Store". With the arrival of build 1903 of Windows 10, however, this warning has vanished.

This generated a level of intrigue that only a love for such a quirky, old-school application can.

Writing on Twitter in response to a query about Windows 10, senior program manager at Microsoft, Brandon LeBlanc said:

So if you're a fan of Paint, your beloved-if-basic image editor is here to stay. But who knows if Microsoft will change its mind once again?

Image credit: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft decides to keep Paint in Windows 10... for now

Microsoft displays warning messages in Windows 7 about the impending end of support

OnePlus 7 series will be revealed May 14

Employees put sensitive data at risk in workplace chat sessions

Development on Kodi 19 M* begins -- can you guess the name?

Kodi 'Leia' 18.2 now available to download with bug fixes and performance improvements

HyperX launches 4266MHz and 4600MHz 16GB Predator DDR4 RAM kits

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces stupidly named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- a neutered game console no sane person should want

58 Comments

Bosque is Microsoft's new open source, TypeScript-inspired programming language

33 Comments

Nebra Anybeam turns your Raspberry Pi into a pocket home cinema projector

28 Comments

Is Huawei funded by Chinese state security? The CIA seems to think so

17 Comments

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.