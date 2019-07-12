Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-forty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a preview of Desktop Analytics designed to assist administrators with Windows 10 update readiness checks.

The company released a new Windows 10 20H1 build as well featuring passwordless sign-in options.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

Minesweeper Simple

Released some months ago, Minesweeper Simple brings back classic Minesweeper to Windows 10.

If you prefer the classic version of Minesweeper over modern adaptions, you will certainly find Minesweeper Simple enjoyable as it delivers the original experience.

Gameplay is a 1:1 copy of the original Minesweeper game. Guess or deduct where the mines are placed on the map by left-clicking (unveil) or right-clicking (mark mine).

Windows 1.11

Microsoft published Windows 1.11 to the Microsoft Store the other day.  The app is inspired by Windows 1.0 but is a puzzle and mystery game rather than a full-fledged operating system.

Microsoft baked Stranger Things 3, the Netflix series, into the app and users may "explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles".

Fans may enjoy this, everyone else still gets to play around with the original Microsoft Paint application and other classic apps.

Notable Updates

Microsoft Edge (Chromium) update introduces media autoplay blocking.

Microsoft is retiring Remix 3D on January 10, 2020.

