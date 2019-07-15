New platform streamlines cloud storage support and recovery

As businesses move more of their workloads to the cloud they depend on data and applications always being available and secure. But this can conflict with the need for regulatory compliance and effective backup regimes.

Quest Software is launching a new version of its QoreStor product that helps businesses to easily move, recover and store data from on premise and cloud locations.

QoreStor 6.0 enables software defined hybrid cloud secondary storage, with support for Microsoft Azure and AWS systems. Features include enterprise class compression and backup-vendor agnostic deduplication technology. It also offers QoreSto's Cloud Tier cloud native storage technology to streamline long term retention. QoreStor 6.0 also introduces a new Performance Tier accelerating backup, providing up to twice the number of recovery point objectives, enabling instant recovery without compromising on storage space, compression or de-duplication.

"We're committed to delivering solutions to market that make it easy for organizations to address their toughest backup and recovery challenges, regardless if on premises or in a cloud environment," says Adrian Moir, senior consultant, product management and lead technology evangelist of the Quest Data Protection business. "Increasing storage requirements and associated costs should not hold back a business from transforming. With QoreStor 6.0, organizations can cost-effectively and easily manage secondary storage requirements of hybrid workloads and streamline backup and recovery data as they transform and grow."

The platform is hardware and software agnostic, helping to reduce storage requirements and costs by enabling IT to leverage existing technology investments. It features an always-on, always-available IT environment that supports organizations' digital transformation efforts and helps them to better serve their customers. QoreStor also enables businesses to remain compliant during data recovery by reconstructing from local data first before pulling from the cloud to only bring back necessary data.

You can find out more on the Quest website.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com