Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is significantly slower than last year's model

2 Comments

13-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple announced the 2019 refresh of its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, attention was focused on the reduction in price and a boost to hardware.

But while much was made of the addition of True Tone to the Retina Display and the lower starting figure, it seems that the price cut comes at the price of performance. Tests show that the 2019 MacBook Air's SSD is actually slower, significantly slower, than last year's model.

See also:

Tests carried out by French website Consomac found that the SSD in the new MacBook Air has a noticeably slower read speed than the 2018 Air. While last year's MacBook Air boasted a write speed of 920MB/s and a read speed of 2GB/s, figures for the 2019 refresh are 1GB/s write and 1.3 GB/s read.

You'll notice that while there has been a slight increase in write speed, the read speed has been slashed by more than third. Consomac's tests were performed using the BlackMagic Disk Speed Test app.

The prospect of picking up a new MacBook Air for $999 or $1,099 (depending on whether you're a student or not) is certainly enticing… but is the saving worth the performance hit?

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Businesses gain better control of cloud and mobile devices

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is significantly slower than last year's model

Don't you touch my Lappy! -- 'True' confessions of a PC anti-vaxxer

You need to update your Logitech wireless dongle to avoid falling victim to MouseJack hacking

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H2 Build 18362.10005 to the Slow ring

Twitter redesign rolls out on the web

How machine learning and AI are changing data center management

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft sneaks telemetry into Windows 7 via security update

107 Comments

Don't buy the faulty Raspberry Pi 4 -- get a different Linux-compatible single-board computer instead

100 Comments

US Court of Appeals says Trump can't block people on Twitter

63 Comments

Microsoft fixes some problems that blocked upgrades to Windows 10 version 1903

41 Comments

German schools ban Microsoft Office 365 because of privacy concerns

27 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.