Apple and Zoom push out updates to remove potentially privacy-invading web server

A few days ago, a security issue with the Zoom chat tool came to light -- a flaw that made it possible for Mac webcams to be switched on without permission. Despite seemingly suggesting that the flaw was in fact not a flaw, Zoom issued an update that grants users more control over the software.

Apple has also produced an update of its own with nukes the security hole. The silent update has been pushed out to users and is installed without the need for confirmation or user interaction.

The update from Apple removes the problematic web server which was revealed to remain on computers even after the Zoom client was uninstalled. While Zoom's own update also helps to address the issue -- by way of a new confirmation dialog -- it is of little help to anyone who has already removed the client software from their computer.

In a statement given to TechCrunch, a Zoom spokesperson said:

We're happy to have worked with Apple on testing this update. We expect the web server issue to be resolved today. We appreciate our users' patience as we continue to work through addressing their concerns.

Apple's rare intervention with a silent update of its own sees a check performed to make sure that the web server has been removed, and uninstalls it if it is still present. The company said that it wanted to ensure that users were protected from the risks the web server presented.

