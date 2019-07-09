Apple updates MacBook Pro and MacBook Air -- hardware bumped, prices dropped

Timed to coincide with the back to school season, Apple has announced the latest updates to its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. There's a special promotion which includes a free pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with a qualifying purchase too.

A price drop for the MacBook Air means that students can pick one up for as little as $999 ($1,099 for everyone else) and benefit from the addition of True Tone to the Retina Display. The entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro now features an 8th-generation quad-core processor which Apple says makes it twice as powerful as it used to be.

See also:

The MacBook Pro gains a TouchBar and TouchID, and the device -- which is available to students for $1,199 -- also features a True Tone Retina display, a super-fast SSD and the Apple T2 Security Chip. While splashing the cash on a MacBook Pro might seem a little extravagant for a student, Apple says that "with all these powerful features, MacBook Pro is the perfect choice for students heading into college and looking for the notebook that will help power them through graduation and beyond".

Of the MacBook Air, Apple says:

MacBook Air features a thin and light design in three beautiful finishes, the convenience and security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, immersive wide stereo sound and all-day battery life. Its stunning 13-inch Retina display now features True Tone that automatically adjusts the color temperature of the display for a more comfortable viewing experience. MacBook Air is designed to power through daily tasks, from email and web surfing, to photo editing and FaceTime calls, and at an even lower price, it's the do-it-all notebook for consumers and students alike.

While the company has not made an announcement about it having been dropped, the 12-inch MacBook is missing from the updated line-up -- and Apple has confirmed this to Engadget.

You can configure and buy your MacBook at apple.com/mac.