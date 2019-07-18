Bitdefender 2020 protects against cyberbullying and online predators

What do you perceive as the primary threat to your devices for the year ahead? Most people are now fairly self-aware to be wary of phishing attempts and illegitimate websites, while basic security software will prevent you from accidentally installing malicious software.

What you can’t do is stop your teens going online, short of throwing out their smartphone. If you can’t beat them, join them. But keep them secure whilst they access the internet.

Bitdefender 2020 is now available and it’s designed to protect your kids from one of the threats you can’t monitor: cyberbullies. A brand new "Detection of Cyberbullying and Online Predators" feature will scan conversations for inappropriate requests and attempts to obtain personal information and a warning can be sent to a parent if it picks up something inappropriate.

It’s worth adding that the new cyberbullying protection is only available in English-speaking countries at launch.

The main feature of 2020 is Bitdefender’s fightback against the invasion of privacy online, with websites, hackers and nosy companies attempting to glean as much personal information from us as possible.

Bitdefender now includes its own browser anti-tracking feature, listing all the information a website is attempting to store and enabling you to withdraw what you do not want it to store, whilst a new Microphone Monitor module reinforces the existing webcam protection.

If you’ve bought the multi-device Total Security or Family Pack (Internet Security 2020 is PC-only), then expect iOS support to block phishing scams, whatever web browser you are using.

Apart from the above, there’s little additional new technology. Bitdefender does state that users should expect upgraded malware detection engines to stop the newest variants spreading threats, but you’d expect that with any security suite -- it’s their job to combat the latest threats.

Luckily for you Bitdefender Total Security 2020, Internet Security 2020 and the immensely flexible Family Pack 2020, which includes 'unlimited' device support for the entire family is available, at up to 70 percent off MSRP, if you’re in EU, from the Downloadcrew Software Store.

Trial versions of Bitdefender Total Security 2020, Internet Security 2020 and Antivirus Plus 2020 are available from today.