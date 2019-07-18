Satechi launches USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter as an Apple exclusive

Satechi makes great products -- in-the-know consumers are aware of this. The company's docks, dongles, and other accessories are both elegantly designed and affordable. While most of its USB-C products will absolutely work with Windows, the designs are clearly inspired by Apple.

Today, Satechi launches a new portable dock called "USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter," and it is being sold exclusively at Apple.com and brick-and-mortar Apple Stores. The dongle is only being offered in space gray color at this time.

"The slim but powerful USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter seamlessly combines four essential ports into a sleek, compact device for expansion ports on-the-go. The versatile adapter features USB-C Power Delivery (PD), a 4K HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port and Micro/SD card readers into one convenient hub for easier workflow. Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter lets users experience the benefits of USB-C Power Delivery. The hub provides efficient power management and optimal charging speeds to quickly power Apple devices," says Satechi.

The company further says,"The integrated dual card reader slots in the USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter gives users the freedom to quickly transfer photos, download high-resolution videos or back up files with ease, up to 104 Mb/s. Users can enjoy crisp, high-resolution display on any HDMI-enabled monitor with Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter. Simply connect an HDMI cable (2.0 or higher) from a monitor to the adapter for brilliant video output, up to 4K @ 30Hz."

Since Satechi's USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter is being sold exclusively by Apple, it won't work with Windows 10 machines, right? Actually, it totally will. It is not a macOS-only affair. It should work with Linux machines too. If you want to buy one for yourself, you can get it from Apple's website here for just $69.99.