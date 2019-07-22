Enterprises are modernizing data architectures but still have major concerns

No Comments

Business database

A new study of over 300 IT executives in large enterprises by database company DataStax reveals all are modernizing their data architecture, but most are still struggling with major challenges.

The results show 99 percent of IT execs report challenges with architecture modernization and 98 percent with their corporate data architectures (data silos). Vendor lock-in (95 percent) is also a key concern among respondents.

"What this report makes clear is that data is certainly the hardest part of architecture modernization," says DataStax SVP and chief product officer Robin Schumacher. "While the cloud makes so many things around architectures much easier, it also creates additional data-related challenges. DataStax helps enterprises face those challenges so that architecture modernization goes from a daunting task to one that makes it easier for them to out-innovate their competition."

Cloud flexibility is key to most modernizing initiatives, with 85 percent of respondents having cloud initiatives as part of their modernization efforts. 72 percent are moving to a hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructure, and more than half of all new application architectures will support hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

Data is a driving factor behind modernization too, 98 percent of respondents report challenges with their corporate data architectures with data silos topping the list, 99 percent say database architecture is important when building hybrid or multi-cloud environments, and 84 percent say that they are developing more real-time transaction applications.

Open source is also becoming increasingly valued by large organizations, 82 percent of respondents report that their teams are more receptive to open source today than five years ago, and half say open source is part of their architecture modernization plans.

You can find out more in the full IT Architecture Modernization Trends 2019
report, available from the DataStax website.

Image Credit: wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock


