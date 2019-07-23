AVerMedia launches Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p webcam

You know what perplexes me? That in 2019, laptop-makers are still putting low-quality webcams in their computers. Sure, even a poor webcam is passable for a quick chat, but consumers should demand more. For business professionals and content creators, a high-quality cam is a must. Thankfully, a USB webcam can be had for a superior experience.

Today, AVerMedia launches a new webcam for laptops and desktops. The "Live Streamer CAM 313," as it is called, features a beautiful cylindrical design, 1080p video, dual microphones, and my favorite feature -- a physical privacy cover. Yes, if you want to make sure you aren't being spied on via the camera lens, and you don't want to continually unplug the camera from your computer, you can simply slide the cover over -- how cool is that? The base also has tripod threading, so it can be mounted on that rather than on top of a display.

"The Live Streamer CAM 313 (model PW313) provides an all-in-one package that's ready to plug and play via driverless UVC protocol support. It records crisp, vibrant 1080p30 videos that capture the finest details for live streaming and video blogging. The camera's 360-degree swivel makes calling and recording easier at any angle, and the camera can also be mounted on a tripod for additional flexibility. The two microphones provide high sensitivity for crisp, clear speech and high-quality mono audio in general," says AVerMedia.

The company further shares, "Exclusive camera effects and filters are available in the Live Streamer CAM 313 through AVerMedia’s updated RECentral 4 and CamEngine software—and these effects are also available in software packages such as OBS or XSplit through the CamEngine software plugin (note that CamEngine doesn’t support conventional video conferencing programs such as Skype). Portrait Enhancement can smooth skin tones and make the subject look flawless on screen, and additional filters provide fun overlays such as rabbit and cat ears and whiskers for video recording and chatting. The filters can track up to three faces at the same time, which is perfect for channels with multiple on-air hosts."

AVerMedia shares the following specifications.

  • Type: USB 2.0 FHD Webcam
  • Image Sensor: 1/2.7" CMOS sensor, 2MP
  • Video Mode: MJPEG and YUY2
  • Focus Method (Lens Type): Fixed Focus
  • F/NO: 2.0 mm
  • UVC Support: Yes
  • Cable Length: 1.5m (5 feet)
  • Dimensions: 90 x 53 x 47 mm (3.54 x 2.08 x 1.85 in)
  • Weight: 130g ± 5 g (4.6 oz ± 0.17 oz)
  • Bundled Software: AVerMedia CamEngine and RECentral 4 included for additional effects

Want to buy your own AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p webcam? It can be had from Amazon immediately here. The price is $79.99, which is what you would expect for an HD webcam from a reputable company. If you want a small tripod for it, you can grab one here for less than $10.

