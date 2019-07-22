'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen hits 1 billion YouTube views

No Comments

I recently watched the Freddie Mercury (R.I.P.) and Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" on HBO. The film was enjoyable, but not particularly good. It lacked depth and emotion, feeling more like a caricature of the band. Ultimately, it did a pretty good job of educating younger folks about the group, and highlighting their many great songs, so I suppose that is a good thing. While Mercury is a fascinating man, it would have been nice to have the other members of the band get more attention.

Queen's most popular song (and their best) is the film's namesake -- "Bohemian Rhapsody." The song and the band were before my time, so I first encountered the song when watching the movie "Wayne's World" as a child. I immediately recognized the brilliance of the music despite it being used as a prop in an iconic movie scene -- it also saw a resurgence on the radio at the time because of the Mike Myers movie. And now, the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen has achieved 1 billion views on YouTube. To mark the milestone, there is a new remastered version of the video (embedded below).

"To celebrate this monumental achievement, a newly remastered HD version of the video is available today, for the first time ever and exclusively on the bands' YouTube channel. Fans can now see the video restored in all its glory, as it was originally intended. Additionally, fans will now be able to access the song’s lyrics in multiple languages including English, Spanish, Italian, French, Japanese, Polish, German, Indonesian Bahasa, Korean, Czech, Russian and Turkish while watching the video," says YouTube.

The Google-owned video platform further says, "To further honor this significant milestone, Queen — in partnership with YouTube Music, Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records -- have announced the launch of 'You Are The Champions,' a unique new campaign that will give fans an exclusive chance to become a part of Queen history with a starring role in three brand-new, user-generated videos for three of the band’s most celebrated tracks. The campaign launches later this month, so stay tuned for more details."

Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music for YouTube provides the following statement.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a sonic and cinematic masterpiece that’s one of the most enduring songs of all time. The newly remastered video on YouTube will ensure the song continues to be rediscovered, embraced and beloved by old and new generations of music fans around the world. It's incredible to help change the way fans experience music and provide a place for artist and fan connections worldwide.

If you are interested in participating in the aforementioned "You Are The Champions" campaign, you can learn more here. Details are a bit sparse at the moment, but additional info will be shared soon.

Image credit:  Danu wijanarko / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Enterprises are modernizing data architectures but still have major concerns

'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen hits 1 billion YouTube views

New from CBS All Access -- It's 'Star Trek: Incontinence'

European Commission rules that UK dwelling EU citizens can still hold .eu domains after Brexit

Wizz Air sends out password reset emails to millions of customers following 'technical irregularity'

Scotland Yard Twitter account and website hacked

Debian-based deepin 15.11 Linux distribution now available for download

Most Commented Stories

This beautiful Android R design could make me switch from iOS

70 Comments

German schools ban Microsoft Office 365 because of privacy concerns

27 Comments

Debian-based deepin 15.11 Linux distribution now available for download

25 Comments

Europe relies on American GPS as its own Galileo system suffers massive outage

25 Comments

Don't you touch my Lappy! -- 'True' confessions of a PC anti-vaxxer

24 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.