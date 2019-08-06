Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 6th Edition' ($30 value) FREE for a limited time

3 Comments

Linux All-in-One For Dummies covers topics such as getting up and running with Linux basics, desktops, networking, internet services, administration, security, scripting, Linux certification, and more.

Inside, over 500 pages of Linux topics are organized into eight task-oriented mini books that help you understand all aspects of the latest OS distributions of the most popular open-source operating systems in use today.

Get your 8 mini books chock full of Linux and learn how to:

  • Install and configure peripherals, software packages, and keep everything current
  • Connect to the internet, set up a local area network (including a primer on TCP/IP, and managing a local area network using configuration tools and files)
  • Browse the web securely and anonymously
  • Get everything you need to pass your entry-level Linux certification exams

Whether you're looking for a beginner's guide or a trusted resource for when you need some assistance, Linux All-in-One For Dummies from Wiley is your one-stop guide.

It usually retails for $30, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on August 20, so act fast.

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Half of companies won't move mission critical workloads to the cloud

Will hackers turn the 787 Dreamliner into a flying nightmare?

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are powerful, beautiful, and very expensive

Microsoft announces Windows 10 20H1 Build 18956 with network and notification improvements

3 ways IoT will impact our future

Linux is rubbish when RAM runs low

Biggest ransomware threat is encryption of shared cloud files

Most Commented Stories

Users complain that Windows 10 is stuck in S mode

29 Comments

Linux is rubbish when RAM runs low

15 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.2 'Tina' is here with Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce

14 Comments

Hearing voices? Your smoke detector may be spying on you!

14 Comments

How to opt out of Amazon listening to what you say to Alexa

13 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.