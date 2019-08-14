Facebook has been paying people to listen to your Messenger conversations

No Comments

Facebook Messenger

It probably comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone, but Facebook is just the same as Google, Amazon and Apple when it comes to listening in on your conversations -- the ones you thought (or at least hoped) were private.

Following a report from Bloomberg News, Facebook has confirmed that paid contractors have been listening to audio of conversations. The company says, however, that it has put the brakes on the practice -- for now, at least.

See also:

Citing contract workers, Bloomberg reported that Facebook paid outside contractors to listen to Facebook Messenger audio. While the social media giant never previously said as much, anyone who selected the option in Messenger to have their conversations transcribed was unwittingly opening up their messages to being listened to by unknown people.

Confirming the practice, Facebook responded to the report by saying:

Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago.

Facebook was using human contractors to check that transcription performed by artificial intelligence was correct, and messages were anonymized. But this will do little to calm the concerns of Facebook Messenger users who were, understandably, oblivious to the fact that anyone other than the person they were intending to chat with was able to hear their messages.

Image credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Facebook has been paying people to listen to your Messenger conversations

Personal data breaches and securing IoT devices

Americans would rather get food poisoning on vacation than not have internet access

Parallels Desktop 15 ramps up graphics performance with Apple Metal support, unveils new integration features

Free VPN apps pose a privacy risk on both Android and iOS

British Airways e-ticketing leaves passengers' sensitive data at risk

Microsoft cancels major Super Duper Graphics Pack update for Minecraft

Most Commented Stories

Linux Journal shuts down, because cheapskate Linux users don't spend money

181 Comments

Eben Upton dismisses the Raspberry Pi 4's USB-C flaw, blames people for owning expensive chargers

48 Comments

The hard truth about mass shootings and the internet

34 Comments

Linux is rubbish when RAM runs low

22 Comments

Microsoft is at it too: workers are listening to your Skype and Cortana conversations

18 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.