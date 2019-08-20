Almost a third of healthcare workers haven't had cybersecurity training

No Comments

Healthcare data

Because of the volumes and types of data that it holds the healthcare industry is a prime target for cybercriminals.

So it's a little concerning that a new survey of healthcare staff from Kaspersky shows 32 percent of respondents in North America say that they have never received cybersecurity training from their workplace.

The report also shows a lack of awareness of the federal regulations, in both the US and Canada, in place to keep patient information safe and secure. According to the report, nearly a fifth of US respondents (18 percent) report they don't not know what the HIPAA security rule means. In Canada, nearly half of respondents (49 percent) say they don't know if Canadian PHI needed to stay in Canada.

There's a lack of awareness of security measures too, with 40 percent of all North American respondents not at all aware of cybersecurity measures in place at their organization to protect IT devices. When examining if the size of an organization had an effect the study shows that a lack of awareness of device security increases with size with small business reporting 53 percent, medium businesses 39 percent and enterprise businesses at 36 percent.

Nearly one in five respondents (19 percent) say there needs to be more cybersecurity training by their organization. When comparing the results by region, over 24 percent of respondents in the US say they have never received cybersecurity training but should have, compared to 41 percent of respondents in Canada when asked the same question.

"In addition to regulation and policy awareness, training remains an essential part in keeping healthcare organizations safe from potential breaches," says Rob Cataldo, vice president of US enterprise sales at Kaspersky. "Ongoing training must be implemented for employees so they have a better understanding of what to look for and the actions to take should they find something suspicious. Cybersecurity awareness training is key to promoting an employee culture of vigilance where employees take pride and do their part to protect their patients and overall organization."

You can read more on the Kaspersky blog.

Image Credit: everything possible / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Almost a third of healthcare workers haven't had cybersecurity training

Apple Card is now available to everyone in the US

Nest owners can finally migrate to a Google account

Thycotic launches automated solution for managing service accounts

Why is everyone talking about IO filters?

HyperX unveils Cloud Alpha S gaming headset

Useful Excel project management and tracking templates

Most Commented Stories

I canceled Amazon Prime and you should too

97 Comments

Americans would rather get food poisoning on vacation than not have internet access

75 Comments

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge has more natural-sounding Read Aloud voices thanks to the cloud

28 Comments

Google no longer lets you turn off status lights on Nest cameras

18 Comments

Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 10 20H1 Build 18963

11 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.