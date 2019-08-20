Philips launches affordable 242B9T 24-inch 1080p touch screen monitor

Having a touch screen can be great on a laptop -- especially on convertible models that transform into a tablet. On a desktop, however, not so much. Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of applications where a touch screen monitor makes sense -- particularly in business and education. But home consumers won't necessarily see value in one.

Today, Philips launches a new 24-inch 1080p touch screen monitor that is surprisingly affordable. Called "242B9T," it has plenty of ports, including VGA, DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. The touch aspect requires a USB connection, which doubles as connectivity for the integrated 2-port USB hub. It is built to be rugged, with IP54 water and dust resistance, plus there are built-in speakers too. Best of all, the stand is adjustable, making it quite versatile.

"The monitor uses projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for natural, fluid touch responsiveness. The anti-glare touch screen monitor offers simple and intuitive use across all touch-based applications. Whether you’re collaborating with colleagues at work, or learning through interactive games with friends at school, the SmoothTouch display provides a seamless way to fully utilize the new capabilities of touch screen applications and increase productivity and efficiency," says Philips.

The company further says, "One of the most exciting features is the Philips SmartStand, which has adjustable angles that allow you to position the monitor to fit your needs. With its Z-type structure, you can easily tilt the screen, adjust the height and fold the monitor to your liking. Whether you set the stand in its upright position for better touch control, recline it backwards which makes it easy to draw or annotate, or lay the screen almost flat against the table, users can tailor the monitor based on the task at hand. Plus, the EasyRead mode is perfect for a newspaper-like viewing experience."

The company shares features and benefits below.

Philips 24 Inch (23. 8 inch viewable) touch screen monitor with full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel

Smooth-touch: 10-point projected capacitive display for Natural, fluid touch response, compatible with Stylus (not included) for fluid and accurate performance

Suitable for less than perfect environments: front panel is rated IP54 water and dust resistant, helps to prevent intrusion of water splashes and everyday dust.

Convenient connectivity: HDMI 1. 4, DVI-D, DisplayPort 1. 2, VGA inputs with USB 3. 1x2 hub for connectivity (USB for touch interface)

Versatility built-in: smart Stand with adjustable angles, built-in Stereo speakers, and VESA Mount allows for versatility and boosts productivity

Philips smart contrast and IPS panel helps to produce rich Black details and brilliant colors with wide Viewing angles

4-Year with 4-year advance replacement policy (in US)

Ideal for POS, kiosks, or any touch panel applications

The screen is only officially compatible with Windows 7 and up.

If you want to buy your own Philips 242B9T 24-inch 1080p touch screen monitor, it can be had here now for around $270. At the time of this writing, Amazon reports only having one left in stock, so don't be surprised if it sells out. Don't worry, you can still order it now so it ships once in comes back into stock.