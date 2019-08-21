Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18965 with a new app restart setting

Last Friday, Microsoft rolled out an action-packed new build for Windows 10 Insiders on the Fast ring that included updates to Task Manager, Virtual Desktops, Optional Features in Settings, Notepad, account profiles, and Windows Search.

Today, the software giant brings out Build 18965 with one major new change.

SEE ALSO: Microsoft Edge Beta available to download now for Windows and macOS

This build’s big addition is control over restarting apps at sign-in. When you restart Windows or sign out and back in again, the OS can reload the apps you had open at the time.

This new setting is disabled by default but you can enable it by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options, or searching for "restart apps" in Start or the search box.

In addition, the Feedback Hub gains a Search UI update and you can now add similar feedback. The Windows Insider Achievements page has had a makeover too.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in the screens shown while updating Windows unexpectedly saying "managed by your organization" for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in the taskbar unexpectedly hiding sometimes when launching the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue where some of the colors weren’t correct in Language Settings if using High Contrast White.

Fixed an issue that could result in background tasks not working in certain apps.

Fixed an issue where if you set focus to the notification area of the taskbar via WIN+B, then opened a flyout and pressed Esc to close it, then the focus rectangle would no longer show up correctly anymore.

Fixed an issue where on the Bluetooth & Other Settings page, the device type wasn’t read out loud when using a screen reader.

Fixed an issue resulting in help links not being accessible when adding a new wireless display device on the Bluetooth & Other Settings page if the text scaling was set to 200 percent.

Known issues in this release are:

Insiders may notice a new "Cloud download" option in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) under "Reset this PC." This feature is not working quite yet.

There has been an issue with older versions of anti-cheat software used with games where after updating to the latest 19H1 Insider Preview builds may cause PCs to experience crashes. To minimize the chance of running into this issue, please make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update the operating system.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue resulting in the minimize, maximize, and close title bar buttons not working for certain apps. If you’re using an impacted app, Alt+F4 should work as expected to close the app if needed.

Some WSL distros will not load (Issue #4371).

Microsoft is investigating reports that DWM is using unexpectedly high system resources for some Insiders.

There’s an issue impacting a small number of Insiders which started on the previous flight, involving a lsass.exe crash and resulting in a message saying, "Windows ran into a problem and needs to restart."

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock