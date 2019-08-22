Interest in VMWare Cloud use on AWS grows

A new survey of over 1,100 IT professionals carried out by managed service provider Faction reveals growing usage of and interest in VMware Cloud on AWS.

According to the study 64 percent of respondents say they have workloads in Azure, 57 percent AWS, 25 percent VMware Cloud on AWS, and 26 percent Google. But 29 percent of respondents plan to increase workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS in the next 12 months, while 15 percent plan to start running workloads and 14 percent plan to increase the number of workloads.

Top use cases stated for those using using VMware Cloud on AWS today are data center extension (49 percent), cloud migration (46 percent), AWS integrated applications (35 percent), and disaster recovery (33 percent). For those looking at moving to it in the future they are data center extension, disaster recovery, and cloud migration, as cited by 39 percent, 32 percent, and 19 percent of respondents, respectively.

Scalability is cited by 54 percent of respondents as a top driver for adoption. Others include strategic IT initiatives (49 percent) and cost savings (45 percent). Meanwhile the top challenges to usage are seen as cost management (51 percent), network complexity (37 percent) and AWS prerequisites (27 percent).

"The results from the Faction 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey are very much aligned with what our customers report to us. Scalability, support for strategic initiatives, and cost savings are leading drivers for VMware Cloud on AWS interest and adoption," says Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. "We expect adoption to continue at a rapid pace over the next few years."

Interest in running VMware Cloud on AWS is there across all industries. The top four considering adoption are tech services, financial services, education and healthcare.

The full study is available from the Faction site.

Photo Credit: Melpomene/Shutterstock