How to access Google's secret Wizard of Oz Easter egg

No Comments

The Wizard of Oz

Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of the theatrical debut of the seminal movie The Wizard of Oz.  To celebrate the release of the 1939 classic, Google has hidden a movie-related secret in its search engine.

Whether you're a friend of Dorothy, a lover of the cowardly lion, or just a hater of the Wicked Witch of the West, it's a cool little Easter egg that's well worth checking out. Repeat after me: "There's no place like home!"

See also:

Google is no stranger to Easter eggs, and this one for the Wizard of Oz is as silly, quirky, and fun as you would expect. You can access it on Google search on your mobile device, or in your web browser on your desktop.

Visit Google.com and search for "The Wizard of Oz". You'll see an info panel to the right of the search results, and contained within this is a sparkling pair of ruby slippers. Click the icon footwear to recreate a scene from the film and be transported into a sepia world. Make sure you have your sound turned up!

That's not the end of the Easter egg… you can return to Kansas by clicking the tornado icon. Enjoy!

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How cloud-based training can help address the cybersecurity skills gap [Q&A]

How to access Google's secret Wizard of Oz Easter egg

Cyber-stalking from 240 miles in the sky

Google Calendar spam is a thing; here's how to protect yourself

Web host Hostinger resets 14 million customer passwords following data breach

Got Bluetooth problems in Windows 10? KB4505903 update could be to blame

ADATA unveils UFU33B USB Flash Drive and IESU317 external SSD

Most Commented Stories

I canceled Amazon Prime and you should too

105 Comments

Debian Buster-based Netrunner 19.08 'Indigo' KDE-focused Linux distro is the perfect Windows replacement

24 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18965 with a new app restart setting

19 Comments

Trump says Tim Cook makes a 'compelling' argument against Apple paying tariffs

18 Comments

Google reveals Android Q will be called Android 10 as it undergoes an evolutionary rebrand

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.