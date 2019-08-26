How to access Google's secret Wizard of Oz Easter egg

Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of the theatrical debut of the seminal movie The Wizard of Oz. To celebrate the release of the 1939 classic, Google has hidden a movie-related secret in its search engine.

Whether you're a friend of Dorothy, a lover of the cowardly lion, or just a hater of the Wicked Witch of the West, it's a cool little Easter egg that's well worth checking out. Repeat after me: "There's no place like home!"

See also:

Google is no stranger to Easter eggs, and this one for the Wizard of Oz is as silly, quirky, and fun as you would expect. You can access it on Google search on your mobile device, or in your web browser on your desktop.

Visit Google.com and search for "The Wizard of Oz". You'll see an info panel to the right of the search results, and contained within this is a sparkling pair of ruby slippers. Click the icon footwear to recreate a scene from the film and be transported into a sepia world. Make sure you have your sound turned up!

That's not the end of the Easter egg… you can return to Kansas by clicking the tornado icon. Enjoy!