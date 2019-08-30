AOC launches CQ27G1 27-inch curved QHD gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh

PC gamers are really lucky nowadays. Not only are there many fun games, but lots of great hardware too. Monitors in particular have dropped in price while introducing higher refresh rates. Today, for instance, AOC launches a new monitor that is quite impressive. Called "CQ27G1," the 27-inch curved display features 2560x1440 resolution, AMD FreeSync, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it is competitively priced too.

What really intrigues me, however, is what AOC calls "Re-Spawned Warranty." Going back to a purchase date of January 1, 2019, the company will cover its gaming monitors for at least three years, including for a single dead pixel. Yes, you read that correctly -- if even one pixel goes bad, it will fix it. Many other companies require there to be many dead pixels before taking any action. Hell, for the first year, AOC will even cover accidental damage once. Believe it or not, if you do end up needing a replacement, AOC will send you a new monitor before you return the broken one.

"The 1800R curved design with 2560x1440 resolution puts gamers in the center of the action providing a crazy immersive gaming experience in Quad High Definition, four times the resolution of 1080p monitors. Competitively priced at $279.99, the new CQ27G1 features a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology. Whether gamers are dashing through explosions or screeching around rain-slicked bends, the CQ27G1 provides gamers with one of the smoothest, fastest and visually stunning experiences possible," says AOC.

The company further says, "AOC also packs the new CQ27G1 with its flicker-free technology that uses direct current backlighting to reduce flickering and minimize eye strain and fatigue so gamers can continue to enjoy longer and more intense gaming sessions without discomfort. Plus, gamers can build the ultimate battle station with a multiple monitor set-up. The CQ27G1’s frameless design and narrow borders offer minimal bezel distraction for the best display experience to bring out your true gaming potential."

AOC shares the following specifications.

Resolution: 2560x1440

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Response time: 1ms

Panel: VA

Backlight: WLED

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: (typical) 250 cd/m²

Contrast (dynamic): 80M:1

Pixel Pitch (H) (V): 0.2331

Diagonal (inch): 27 in

Active Screen Area (HxW): 596.736 x 335.664 mm

Viewing angle (CR10): 178/178 º

Curvature Radius: 1800 mm

Display Colors: 16.7 Million

Signal Inputs: 1 (one) DisplayPort and 2 (two) HDMI

Audio output: Headphone out (3.5mm)

If you would like to buy your own AOC CQ27G1, it can be had here immediately. Pricing is quite reasonable at $279, especially when you factor in the respectable 2560x1440 QHD resolution.