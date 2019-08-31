Hackers use Jack Dorsey's Twitter account to send racist tweets

Jack Dorsey's Twitter account was hacked yesterday, and the hackers -- going by the name of the Chuckle Gang -- proceeded to send racist tweets and made reference to a bomb at Twitter headquarters.

The account of the Twitter CEO was back under control relatively quickly, and the tweets sent out by the hackers were deleted. Twitter has said that its security systems were not compromised in the attack, instead blaming the account hijacking on a "security oversight" by a mobile provider which enabled hackers to take control of a mobile number associated with Dorsey's account.

Among the tweets sent out by the hackers were pro-Hitler messages and a series of racist comments. The tweets were sent out via Cloudhopper, a mobile service acquired by Twitter almost a decade ago. Security researcher Brian Krebs said that it appeared that Dorsey had fallen victim to a SIM swapping attack, going on to explain:

Tweeting about the incident, Twitter said in a series of messages:

