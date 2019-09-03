SteelSeries launches Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Android

There is this idea that people have to choose between PC and console gaming. While I'm sure there are some folks that are adamant about only using one or the other, the reality is, gamers just want to play games -- the platform doesn't really matter. Hell, some consumers own all of the current consoles, such as PlayStation 4 and Switch, while also playing PC games.

If you are the type of gamer that uses several platforms, SteelSeries has a new wireless gaming headset for you. Called "Arctis 1 ," it will work with Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Android. It comes with a USB Type-C wireless transmitter that plugs into the PC or console. If your device doesn't have USB-C, do not worry -- it also comes with a Type-A cable and 3.5mm audio cord.

"Through a small USB-C dongle, it features SteelSeries’ lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology for ultra-low latency wireless on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Android. This allows users to easily take the same console or PC experience on-the-go on Nintendo Switch or Android devices. With a detachable microphone and sleek low-profile design, gamers can enjoy the award-winning performance of Arctis no matter where they are. The Arctis 1 Wireless also uses the same ClearCast microphone for natural-sounding clarity and noise cancellation, but instead of being retractable like the Arctis 3, 5, 7 and 9X, the microphone is detachable so it can easily transition between a headset and headphones," says SteelSeries.

The company further says, "The Arctis 1 Wireless also forgoes the iconic ski goggle suspension headband in favor of a lower profile solution that is optimized for use on the go, while still boasting excellent comfort with Airweave fabric ear cushions and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability. It also provides the added flexibility of a 3.5mm cable to easily plug into other devices like Xbox controllers or any other device with a 3.5mm connection."

Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO provides the following statement.

With the continual growth of console gaming, alongside the emergence of mobile gaming experiences such as game streaming services and Nintendo Switch, gamers’ audio needs have evolved, and that evolution is wireless. Gamers need a truly multiplatform wireless headset that easily transitions between experiences, and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with the Arctis 1 Wireless.

SteelSeries shares specifications below.

Headphone Frequency Response: 20–20000 Hz

Headphone Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL

Headphone Impedance: 32 Ohm

Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion: < 3%

Headphone Volume Control: 40 mm

Frequency Response: 100–6500 Hz

Mic Type: Detachable boom

Mic Sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa

Polar Pattern: Bidirectional Noise-Canceling

Wireless Type: Lossless 2.4 GHz

Range: 30ft / 9m

Battery Life: 20 hours

The Arctis 1 wireless headset can be had immediately from SteelSeries directly here. It is currently priced at $99.99, but shipping is free.