Companies struggle to deliver digital transformation projects

Despite the popularity of digital transformation projects, the vast majority of organizations are still suffering failure, delays or scaled back expectations from their projects according to new research from enterprise database company Couchbase.

The study of 450 heads of digital transformation in the US, UK, France and Germany finds 86 percent say factors including reliance on a legacy technology, complexity of implementing technologies, and lack of resources and skills had prevented them from pursuing a new digital service or other project.

In addition 81 percent have had a digital transformation project fail, suffer a significant delay, or be scaled back in the last 12 months, while 55 percent say that their reliance on relational databases 'somewhat' limited their ability to implement digital transformation projects, while 17 percent say it 'severely' does so.

At the same time 42 percent say they are behind schedule, or at risk of falling behind, on their most significant digital transformation project. 73 percent say that, while the huge potential of digital projects is often talked about, most of the time they fall short of being truly transforming or revolutionary.

"Digital transformation has reached an inflection point," says Matt Cain, CEO of Couchbase. "At this pivotal time, it is critical for enterprises to overcome the challenges that have been holding them back for years. Organizations that put the right people and technology in place, and truly drive their digital transformation initiatives, will benefit from market advantages and business returns."

Despite the issues though organizations are aware of the risks of failing to digitally innovate. 46 percent fear becoming less relevant in the market if they don't innovate, while 42 percent say they will lose IT staff to more innovative competitors, in turn making it harder to innovate in the future. As a result, organizations are pressing forward with projects, 71 percent agree that businesses are fixated on the promise of digital transformation, to the extent that IT teams risk working on projects that may not actually deliver tangible benefits.

"In order for companies to succeed with their digital projects and overcome the inherent challenges with these new approaches, they have to attack the projects in a comprehensive and systemic way," adds Cain. "Transformation is ultimately achieved when the right combination of organizational commitment and next-generation technology is driven across the entire enterprise as a true strategic imperative, not left in the sole hands of the IT team. The best technology will then help companies enable the customer outcomes they desire."

You can see the full report on the Couchbase site.

Photo Credit: Sashkin/Shutterstock