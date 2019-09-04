Get 'Hands-On Network Forensics' ($20 value) FREE for a limited time

Network forensics is a subset of digital forensics that deals with network attacks and their investigation. In this era of network attacks and malware threats, it’s now more important than ever to have skills to investigate network attacks and vulnerabilities.

Hands-On Network Forensics is not only your ticket to gaining basic skills in network forensics, but also learning how to apply them effectively.

What you will learn:

  • Discover and interpret encrypted traffic
  • Learn about various protocols
  • Understand the malware language over wire
  • Gain insights into the most widely used malware
  • Correlate data collected from attacks
  • Develop tools and custom scripts for network forensics automation

By the end of this book, you will have gained hands-on experience of performing forensics analysis tasks.

Hands-On Network Forensics from Packt usually retails for $20, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on September 17, so act fast.

