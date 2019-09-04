Logitech launches wireless MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard

Logitech makes great hardware, but understandably, its products aren't "one size fits all." For instance, a gamer might have different needs than a business person. Its MX Master wireless mice are really popular with some, but I personally don't really like them. Why? Well, my hands are fairly small, and I prefer a more simplistic approach -- I want the mouse to essentially disappear and become an extension of my arm. Sadly, the MX Master mice are too large and busy to do that -- for me, at least.

For the many consumers that love the MX Master mice, however, I have great news -- the third generation launches today. MX Master 3 features USB-C charging and improved scrolling. It can be had in either a graphite or grey color. What I am more excited about, however, is a new wireless keyboard that the company releases today. Called "MX Keys," it is very similar to the existing Logitech Craft keyboard, but without the input dial. That's fine with me. Look, that dial is cool, but it never really caught on with consumers.

"MX Master 3 has the most advanced and addictive scrolling experience yet, with an all-new MagSpeed Scroll Wheel designed and crafted in Switzerland . It is controlled by electromagnets, super quiet and allows you to silently scroll through 1000 of lines in just one second. The mouse’s carefully sculpted shape with improved thumb control area is comfortable enough for long work days, and it tracks on all surfaces, including glass, thanks to its signature DarkfieldTM 4,000 DPI High Precision sensor," says Logitech.

The famed company also says, "MX Keys features smart illumination backlit keys that light up the moment your hands approach the keyboard, along with Perfect Stroke technology – the best low profile typing experience – offering satisfying feedback no matter where you tap. The keyboard adjusts the level of backlight when it’s not in use to save battery power and keep distractions at a minimum, perfect for the moments of late night inspiration. MX Palm Rest, a soft and durable detachable palm rest bringing extra comfort to the keyboard, is also available to purchase separately if desired."

Both the Logitech MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard are priced the same -- $99.99. While that is reasonable pricing for each, it is understandably a lot of money for those that want both. I mean, $200 for a keyboard and mouse is more than many will want to spend. Unfortunately, there is no discount for buying them together. However, you do get a free MX Master Palm Rest -- a $19.99 value -- if you buy both at the same time. You can learn more about these new products -- and buy them -- using the links below.