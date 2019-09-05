Dynabook Tecra X50-F is a premium 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop with Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5

Toshiba laptops are wonderful. Well, they used to be at least. You see, Toshiba essentially sold its US laptop business to Sharp, who then renamed it to Dynabook. So, technically, Toshiba laptops no longer exist, but they live on under the Dynabook branding.

Dynabook is marching forward with new laptops, and today, it announces an absolute stunner. Called "Tecra X50-F," the business-class Windows 10 Pro notebook features a 15.6-inch screen in an incredibly thin and light package -- 17.6mm thickness and weighing just 3.13 pounds. The chassis is made of durable magnesium, and it is MIL-STD-810G rated. X50 has very modern features too, such as two Thunderbolt 3 ports and Wi-Fi 6 (also known as 802.11ax). My favorite aspect, however, is the convenient privacy cover for the webcam! Sometimes it's the little things, folks...

By default, you will get an Intel Core i7 -8665U processor, which has 1.9GHz base speed, but can boost up to 4.8GHz. Storage is an impressive 1TB NVMe SSD, while the RAM is 32GB. The 15.6-inch screen is only 1080p, and some may take issue with that, but many users will be absolutely fine with it. Hey, at least the display is touchscreen. Besides the TB3 ports, you also get USB-A and full-size HDMI -- you won't have to rely on dongles. It also has Harman Kardon speakers, an SD card reader, and fingerprint scanner.

"As the newest addition to the Dynabook premium, laptop collection, the Tecra X50 laptop includes a variety of advancements in processor, connectivity, instant on/off and cooling technologies. Developed to address the needs of business and education users, the Tecra X50 is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core vPro processors for improved performance and connectivity speeds," says Dynabook.

The company further says, "The laptop has a battery life rating of up to 17 hours on a single charge. To achieve this extended battery life, the Tecra X50 incorporates an IGZO LCD screen, developed by Sharp, that consumes half the power of a standard LCD screen without compromising on brightness. This, coupled with the impressive battery life rating, means that mobile professionals will not need to worry about power while working remotely. Dynabook will offer configurations of the Tecra X50 with either Full HD or Full HD with Touch display options."

Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, provides the following statement.

With the Tecra X50, Dynabook has changed the expectation of the desktop replacement computer in terms of the weight, design and performance by delivering a laptop loaded with heavy-hitting features in an ultra-thin form factor. The Tecra X50 is the perfect complement to our portfolio of premium professional-grade laptops.

The Dynabook Tecra X50-F will cost $1,544 and should be available this fall. Yeah, that price is both a weird and high number. With that said, Tecra laptops have historically been very reliable, and the specifications found here are very high end -- you get what you pay for. In addition to the X50-F, the company is planning more X50-series laptops for the future.