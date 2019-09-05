Yahoo! suffers worldwide mail fail

Yahoo users attempting to log into their mailboxes this morning have been faced with a screen that says the site is experiencing "technical difficulties".

Downdetector indicates that the site went down in the early hours of this morning and the issue is affecting users around the world.

Yahoo took to twitter to say, "You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience."

Search and other services still seem to be working but there's no word yet on when the mail issue might be resolved.