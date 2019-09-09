Automated Business Glossary makes enterprise data more available

Data is a resource all enterprises have, but it's only valuable if it's accessible, searchable and understandable. As the amount of data we accumulate grows getting it into a usable form can be a real challenge.

Metadata automation specialist Octopai is looking to make data more easily accessible with the launch of its Automated Business Glossary. This uses machine learning to synthesize data across enterprises and provide one authoritative source for all business operations.

Through automated collection of all data items and descriptions from physical, semantic, and presentation layers, Octopai automates the creation, management and refresh of business glossaries, keeping them up-to-date and completely eliminating the need for time consuming manual work or implementation projects. The Automated Business Glossary aims to save organizations considerable time, effort, and money, and prevent risks associated with inaccurate data such as violations of compliance acts, like GDPR and CCPA.

"We've talked to dozens of companies and hundreds of users, and they shared that without automation, creating or maintaining a business glossary drains their users' time and company funds. Octopai's Automated Business Glossary gives all users across the organization an easy way to create and maintain a more accurate business glossary that automatically updates its data," says Gal Ziton, CTO and co-founder of Octopai. "Now millions of users, such as data analysts, data scientists, business users etc. can finally understand how to properly use the data in their reporting systems, and companies can save significant money in the process."

Key capabilities of the software include automated analysis of reporting tools, automated asset-linking by meaning and physical-logical term matching. It is also cloud-ready with simple tagging and search features, and offers collaboration across teams.

You can find out more on the Octopai site.

Image credit: violetkaipa/depositphotos.com