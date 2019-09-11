Multi-cloud is fastest growing enterprise technology

Enterprise adoption and deployments of multi-cloud technology have grown 50 percent year-on-year according to a report from continuous intelligence specialist Sumo Logic.

As customers adopt multi-cloud, Kubernetes adoption has significantly risen too with enterprises backing the container solution to drive their multi-cloud strategies. According to the study 20 percent of customers in AWS-only environments use Kubernetes.

Kubernetes is also used by 23 percent of customers who are on AWS and Azure, 59 percent of those AWS and Google Cloud Platform, and more than 80 percent of customers on all three clouds use it.

"Multi-cloud and open source technologies, specifically Kubernetes, are hand-in-hand dramatically reshaping the future of the modern application stack," says Kalyan Ramanathan, vice president of product marketing for Sumo Logic. "For companies, the increased adoption of services to enable and secure a multi-cloud strategy are adding more complexity and noise, which current legacy analytics solutions can't handle. To address this complexity, companies will need a continuous intelligence strategy that consolidates all of their data into a single pane of glass to close the intelligence gap. Sumo Logic provides this strategy as a cloud-native, continuous intelligence platform, delivered as a service."

The report also offers a summary of three major trends shaping digital business today. These are the rise of modern applications, the rapid adoption of DevSecOps collaboration and processes, and the emergence of the intelligence economy from the deluge of data from digital operating models.

Because of this shift, digital businesses now have a real-time need to understand what is happening in their business the moment it happens, but the velocity, veracity and variety of their data growth from the complexity of their cloud and microservices architectures makes it easy to fall behind. The result is an intelligence gap, which impedes the real-time decision-making needed for on-demand, customer experiences. The industry is recognizing that continuous intelligence as a strategy and capability is the best way to close this gap.

Image credit: Alexander Kirch/Shutterstock