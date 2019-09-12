Over three-quarters of US citizens accept government agencies sharing their data

No Comments

Capitol building

Most US citizens acknowledge and accept that state and local government agencies share their personal data, even when it comes to personal information such as criminal records and income, according to a new survey conducted by YouGov and sponsored by Unisys Corporation.

The survey of nearly 2,000 people across eight states finds that more than three-quarters (77 percent) accept that their data is being shared between government agencies.

What's more, most citizens believe government agencies are sharing sensitive information, including their social security numbers (60 percent stating they believe this data is being shared), employment status (56 percent), paid income tax (51 percent) and any criminal history (64 percent).

However, many respondents express concern about how these agencies are protecting their data and their privacy. The most common concerns are a lack of clarity about how the government would use the data (69 percent), infringement of privacy (68 percent), lack of protection from security breaches, even if accidental (66 percent), an external cyberattack (65 percent) and access to their data by unauthorized government officials (63 percent). Of citizens who expressed concern about at least one type of data sharing, more than half (53 percent) report that they do not trust the government.

"While US citizens are aware that government agencies share their personal data with each other and appear to accept that as a fact, our survey results tell us that the government agencies holding this information need to do more to give them confidence their data and their privacy will be protected," says Shawn Kingsberry, vice president and director, Government Solutions at Unisys. "Agencies can address these concerns through data protection solutions that leverage technologies such as microsegmentation, encryption and dynamic isolation to limit the access to this data by those who are unauthorized to see it."

The results also a show a strong preference for interacting with government agencies online, 88 percent say they prefer using a computer, tablet or mobile phone to engage with government agencies and services. But preferences do vary depending on the type of service. For example, 77 percent of respondents say they prefer to go online to look up information about government services or infrastructure, but smaller percentages say they prefer an online option to apply for government benefits (46 percent) or apply for building permits or titles (38 percent).

The full report is available from the Unisys site.

Photo credit: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IT departments struggle with data growth and inadequate infrastructure

Over three-quarters of US citizens accept government agencies sharing their data

Windows 10 20H1 will be called Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Arch Linux-based Manjaro 18.1.0 'Juhraya' now available with GNOME, KDE, or Xfce

Attacks using IoT devices escalate in 2019

New version of Zoho One delivers improved workflow management and more

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18980 with more Cortana and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) improvements

Most Commented Stories

Apple’s new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are (mostly) all about the cameras

26 Comments

Microsoft wants to close down Wunderlist -- so the creator offers to buy it back

23 Comments

Apple iPad 7th-gen gets bigger display and is faster than the best-selling Windows 10 PC

15 Comments

Keep your Raspberry Pi 4 cool with this brand new case with built-in fan

12 Comments

Massive Facebook leak exposes 419 million users' phone numbers

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.