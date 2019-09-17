Cloud-based security module helps protect systems and ensure compliance

Protecting sensitive data and meeting compliance rules is an issue for all companies. A new cloud-based module offers on-demand encryption to allow businesses to meet their security needs.

The hardware security module (HSM) from nCipher Security is called nShield and, delivered as a service, can be used in cloud-first strategies, selective cloud migration, or to add HSM capacity to handle workload spikes.

"Organizations embracing cloud-first strategies require cloud-first encryption," says Peter Galvin, vice president of strategy, nCipher Security. "This means remote, automated management at scale, and flexible access control both in the cloud and onsite. nShield as a Service makes it easy to adopt a secure, multi-cloud encryption strategy using the same nShield HSMs organizations deploy onsite today."

Using nCipher businesses can implement Bring Your Own Key and Host Your Own Key solutions with a trusted third party service, they can also maintain full control over key material and maintain separation of data from the encryption keys.

In addition it allows them to extend cloud-based cryptography and key management across multiple clouds, implement secure code execution for cloud-based workloads and integrate with third party applications in the cloud.

"The nShield as a Service launch highlights the synergies we've gained since becoming an Entrust Datacard company in June," Galvin adds. "We were able to accelerate and enhance nShield as a Service by combining our HSM and cryptography expertise with Entrust Datacard's experience in data centers, cloud services and HSM operations. The result is a powerful HSM as a service solution that complements the company's cloud-based PKI and IoT security solutions."

You can find out more on the nShield site.

Photo credit: faithie / Shutterstock