Cloud-based security module helps protect systems and ensure compliance

No Comments

cloud encryption

Protecting sensitive data and meeting compliance rules is an issue for all companies. A new cloud-based module offers on-demand encryption to allow businesses to meet their security needs.

The hardware security module (HSM) from nCipher Security is called nShield and, delivered as a service, can be used in cloud-first strategies, selective cloud migration, or to add HSM capacity to handle workload spikes.

"Organizations embracing cloud-first strategies require cloud-first encryption," says Peter Galvin, vice president of strategy, nCipher Security. "This means remote, automated management at scale, and flexible access control both in the cloud and onsite. nShield as a Service makes it easy to adopt a secure, multi-cloud encryption strategy using the same nShield HSMs organizations deploy onsite today."

Using nCipher businesses can implement Bring Your Own Key and Host Your Own Key solutions with a trusted third party service, they can also maintain full control over key material and maintain separation of data from the encryption keys.

In addition it allows them to extend cloud-based cryptography and key management across multiple clouds, implement secure code execution for cloud-based workloads and integrate with third party applications in the cloud.

"The nShield as a Service launch highlights the synergies we've gained since becoming an Entrust Datacard company in June," Galvin adds. "We were able to accelerate and enhance nShield as a Service by combining our HSM and cryptography expertise with Entrust Datacard's experience in data centers, cloud services and HSM operations. The result is a powerful HSM as a service solution that complements the company's cloud-based PKI and IoT security solutions."

You can find out more on the nShield site.

Photo credit: faithie / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cloud-based security module helps protect systems and ensure compliance

FireMon launches security process automation

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse has six thumb buttons

Hey, American patriots: Why all the Tesla hate?

Audials One 2020 stream recording suite promises 'ground-breaking recording quality and speed'

DNS amplification attacks increase 1,000 percent

The KB4515384 update is also causing network and Action Center problems

Most Commented Stories

Hey, American patriots: Why all the Tesla hate?

47 Comments

Huawei embraces deepin Linux as Microsoft Windows 10 future remains uncertain

46 Comments

Apple’s new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are (mostly) all about the cameras

27 Comments

iPhone 11 Pro: The ugliest iPhone ever!

22 Comments

GNOME 3.34 'Thessaloniki' Linux desktop environment is finally here

18 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.