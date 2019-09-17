Google Fi finally gets an unlimited plan

Want to know a secret? Most people probably don't need an unlimited data plan on their smartphone. And yet, many folks will happily overpay for the peace of mind -- worrying about data overages can be stressful. You know what? That's not so crazy. Look, I am all for saving money, but at the same time, I don't want to concern myself with anything other than consuming media and surfing the web when on my phone. So, yes, I crave unlimited even though I don't need it, and I am not alone.

Today, Google Fi launches an unlimited plan for the first time ever. This is significant, as Google's service (which utilizes T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular networks for enhanced coverage) was historically marketed as a way to save money by only paying for the data you use. With that said, this new unlimited plan is surprisingly very affordable -- I find myself quite intrigued. As an extra bonus, until September 18, Google will give 50 percent off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL. Yes, I know, the Pixel 4's release is imminent, but if you don't need the latest and greatest, this could be a great way to save some money.

"The new Unlimited plan gives you unlimited data, calls and texts at a low cost for multiple members of your family. You’ll also be covered when you connect with friends and family at home or abroad, as our plan includes free international calls from the U.S. to 50 countries and territories, and unlimited data and texting abroad in 200 destinations at no extra charge (and with no setup required)," says Dhwani Shah, Product Manager, Google Fi.

Shah further says, "Our Unlimited plan also comes with a Google One membership with 100 GB of cloud storage and extra benefits like expert support across Google, discounts on Google products, and more. Plus, if you're using an Android device, you can automatically backup your phone to keep all of your important files and photos safe."

Monthly pricing for Google Fi unlimited is relatively straightforward. If you have one line, you pay $70, two lines costs $60 each, three lines will run you $50 each, and if you sign up for 4-6 lines, you only must fork over just $45 each per month. And if you are worried about losing your current "Flexible" Fi plan, don't -- Google promises it will be kept around. This is merely an additional option. You can compare plans here.

As you can expect, the "unlimited" actually is limited -- after 22GB, Google reserves the right to throttle your speed. While such an unlimited misnomer would normally bug me, 22GB is more than generous -- this throttling is just to keep the tether abusers at bay. In fact, the search giant says less than 1 percent of Fi users exceed 22GB.

Image credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock