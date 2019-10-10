Enhanced platform expands AIOps and multi-cloud monitoring

AIOps SaaS platform OpsRamp is launching an updated version that delivers enhancements to its OpsQ event management and intelligent correlation machine learning models.

In addition it introduces new multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring capabilities for Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, along with new synthetics capabilities to improve digital customer experiences.

"Our customers have told us that they'd like to have more visibility and control into how machine learning models for alert inferencing act and work," says Mahesh Ramachandran, VP of product management for OpsRamp. "The Fall 2019 Release provides digital operations teams with clear explainability into OpsQ’s machine learning, along with integrations for popular cloud platforms."

Changes to OpsQ include machine learning-based inferencing to discover hidden connections across alert sequences and bring together related alerts for root-cause analysis. An Observed Mode delivers greater transparency into machine learning models for performance monitoring by letting IT teams analyze shadow inferences in action before rolling them into production. OpsQ can also ingest resource context via alerts from other IT operations management tools.

Cloud monitoring changes include new integrations with AWS services and GCP events for enhanced multi-cloud monitoring support. OpsRamp offers better visibility into AWS IoT resources by showcasing the availability, connection and publish times, and other critical metrics within the IoT platform. It can also now capture and track events from GCP platform services that help in dynamic and real-time discovery of GCP platform resources.

You can find out more about the Fall 2019 release on the Ops Ramp site and there's an on-demand webinar showcasing the features.

Photo Credit: NicoElNino/Shutterstock