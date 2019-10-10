Leaked email shows Microsoft-owned GitHub renewing controversial ICE contract

GitHub will continue to sell software to ICE (the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency), a leaked memo shows.

Despite both Microsoft and the GitHub team having voiced concerns about some of the Trump administrations policies -- and disagreeing with them quite publicly -- the decision has been taken to renew a contract to supply ICE with a GitHub Enterprise Server license.

The memo, written by GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, points out that "the revenue from the purchase is less than $200,000 and not financially material for our company". He also says that while "GitHub has no visibility into how this software is being used, other than presumably for software development and version control", ICE will be treated no differently to other customers.

In practice, this means that "if and when we do discover violations of our terms or of laws, we take action to enforce those terms, and do so in a principled, consistent way".

Friedman says that "we do not know the specific projects that the on-premises GitHub Enterprise Server license is being used with, but recognize it could be used in projects that support policies we both agree and disagree with", and this is at the heart of why this contract -- and those between ICE and other companies -- has proved so controversial.

In what appear to be a balm for its own consciences, GitHub will "donate $500,000 -- in excess of the value of the purchase by ICE -- to nonprofit organizations working to support immigrant communities targeted by the current administration".

Since details of the internal email leaked, Nat Friedman shared the memo publicly. Its full text reads: