Razer Raion is a proper arcade fightpad for PC and Sony PlayStation 4

If you are a fan of arcade-style fighting games such as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, or The King of Fighters, you know that modern game controllers are quite deficient when playing them. Yes, you can get by with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller, but the d-pad and face buttons just aren't ideal. Fans of this genre prefer controllers such as the one that came with the Sega Saturn -- six face buttons and a proper d-pad. I fondly remember buying the ASCII Pad FT for Dreamcast to truly enjoy the great library of fighters.

Now, Razer is delivering a proper fightpad for both the PlayStation 4 and PC. Called "Raion," it features six face buttons -- four of which are labeled with PS4 shapes, such as circle and triangle. I rather like that it is wired too, as nothing is worse for a gamer than running out of battery power in the middle of playing a game.

"The Razer Raion features the Razer Mecha-tactile 8-way D-pad, giving players the ability to execute fast, precise diagonal inputs, which is essential in fighting games where perfect execution of quarter circle and half circle motions are often vital for winning matches. The hyper-responsive 8-way D-pad also has a satisfying cushioned feeling with tactile feedback allowing players to better feel the inputs needed while executing combos. The higher and more defined rate of feedback gives a better sense of control, reducing the amount of missed moves when it counts the most," says Razer.

The company further says, "Inspired by the layout commonly found on arcade sticks, the Razer Raion's 6 face buttons are slightly larger than the industry standard and optimally spaced, making hitting those combos easier in the heat of battle. To ensure every tap and press of the face buttons is executed flawlessly, the Razer Raion uses Razer's Yellow Mechanical Switches for ultra-fast, accurate actuation. Built to have a staggering 80-million tap lifecycle, the same industry-leading feature found in our renowned keyboards, the Razer Yellow Switch gives instantaneous and positive response in the most demanding of competitive fights."

Razer shares specifications below.

6 face button layout

Razer Mechanical Switch face buttons

Razer Mecha-Tactile 8-way D-pad

Button lock function for competition

5mm analog audio port

8 ft / 3 m wired cable with strain relief

Wired connection

Approximate Size: 173 mm / 6.8 in (Length) x 103 mm / 4.0 in (Width) x 58 mm / 2.3 in (Height)

Approximate Weight: 275g / 0.6 lbs

Owning such a specialized gaming controller will not come cheaply -- the Razer Raion will cost a penny less than $100. Obviously, you have to be quite the dedicated fighting game fan to drop a hundred bucks on it. Unfortunately, PC gamers may be turned off by all the PlayStation branding, as Raion is clearly more focused on Sony's console. With all of that said, if you desire a proper fightpad, the Razer Raion looks like a winner. It is available now in regions like Europe and Asia, and Razer says it will come to North America "soon."