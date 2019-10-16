Adobe issues patches to fix scores of bugs in Adobe Acrobat and Reader, plus other software

There has been a lot of scrutiny on patches issued by Microsoft recently, but now Adobe is vying for attention by releasing patches for a slew of programs, fixing literally dozens of bugs.

Adobe Acrobat and Reader have received patches for no fewer than 45 critical vulnerabilities, as well as an additional 21 less serious issues. There are also patches for Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager Forms and Adobe Download Manager.

The security fixes are out of the normal schedule, with Adobe having skipped the last Patch Tuesday -- but it has certainly made up for it this week. In total there are 82 bugs fixed in the bumper crop of patches, covering Adobe software on both macOS and Windows.

The most serious vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to execute arbitrary code, and even allow for full control of a system. Needless to say, the updates should be installed post haste.

Full details of all of the various fixes can be found on the following pages:

Image credit: r.classen / Shutterstock