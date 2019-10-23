New ERP solution aims at smaller businesses

Enterprise resource planning software is something that's usually been the preserve of large organizations. But the benefits of efficiently managing company financials, inventory, sales, and customer relationships that it can offer apply to all businesses.

Priority Software has recognized this and is launching a starter ERP package aimed at small and medium organizations.

Priority Zoom allows organizations to effectively track and manage every phase of the sales cycle and analyze business operations with built-in BI analytics, advanced reports, and dashboards. The solution includes the ability to create sales orders, invoicing and billing, synchronize purchasing processes, and automatically generate ledger, transaction, financial, and cash flow reports. Powered by an easy-to-use, intuitive UI, Priority Zoom can generate customer lists, product and services catalogs and pricing, and support payment terms management.

Priority Zoom is cloud based and supports up to five users, with secure access from any browser, without sacrificing performance for large data sets.

For businesses with an existing accounting solution, data can be converted quickly easily, with a built-in migration path. Customers can easily convert their data from Priority's own accounting solution, AccountEdge, or from other accounting software, such as QuickBooks.

"Priority Zoom is an ideal fit for small to mid-sized organizations who may not be ready for a full ERP implementation, but are outgrowing their current accounting software," says Scott Davisson, managing director at Priority Software US. "We're excited to leverage our decades of experience and help small businesses through their transition, as we expand our product portfolio to accommodate organizations of all sizes, and at all stages of growth."

You can find out more on the Priority website.

Photo Credit: Mathias Rosenthal/Shutterstock