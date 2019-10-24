Western Digital launches WD Red SA500 NAS SSD and 14TB WD Red NAS HDD

For some people, it makes sense to store your data on someone else's drives -- that's what cloud storage is, after all. For others, they want full control of their data by storing it locally on their own storage devices. Keep in mind, just because you are storing data yourself, doesn't mean it can't be accessed remotely or by other machines on the same network. By using network-attached storage (NAS) you can easily access your data on your own terms.

Today, Western Digital unveils new WD Red NAS storage drives, and it is very exciting. You see, the WD Red NAS line no longer just includes mechanical hard drives -- there are solid state drives now too! Called WD "Red SA500," there are two types of the NAS SATA SSD available -- 2.5-inch and M.2.

"With the increase in virtualization, 10GbE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and higher connectivity speeds are becoming an essential feature set in modern NAS systems. To help minimize a performance bottleneck, SSD speeds are crucial. To fully support the requirements of these environments, storage device durability, speed and capacity remain heavily in demand. Building on the proven reliability of Western Digital’s WD Red product portfolio, the solutions are built to transform pain points to profits for the end user," says Western Digital.

Ziv Paz, senior director, client computing segment marketing for the company explains, "A boost in performance for NAS systems can translate to more content in less time, so creators or small businesses can work more efficiently to increase output and, as a result, potential income. Our higher capacities coupled with optimized endurance in the WD Red portfolio are making room for larger files and reducing storage bandwidth-induced stress. For creators working on large projects over time, the latest WD Red SSD solution enables a hybrid NAS environment where the SSD can serve as a caching mechanism for both large and frequently accessed files."

The M.2 WD Red SA500 SSD is available in capacities up to 2TB, while the 2.5-inch variant is offered in sizes up to 4TB. The smallest capacity for both form factors is 500GB. Pricing starts around $79.99 and you can order here now.

In addition, Western Digital is launching a 14TB 3.5-inch WD Red NAS HDD for around $499.00 -- a "Pro" variant (with increased reliability) can be had for more money. Both models of the 14TB drive can be had here now.