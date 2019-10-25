5G and AI could increase cybersecurity risks

A large majority of cybersecurity and risk management leaders (83 percent) believe that developments in 5G wireless technology will create challenges for their organizations.

A new report from UK-based cybersecurity specialist Information Risk Management (IRM) shows that among the top 5G-related concerns are greater risk of attacks on Internet of Things networks, a wider attack surface and a lack of security by design in 5G hardware and firmware.

The study also finds that 86 percent of respondents expect artificial intelligence to have an impact on their cybersecurity strategy over the next five years, as AI systems are integrated into core enterprise security functions. The top three AI applications that respondents say they would consider implementing as part of their cybersecurity strategy are network intrusion detection and prevention, fraud detection and secure user authentication.

The report points out that AI in cybersecurity can be a double-edged sword. It can provide companies with the tools to detect fraudulent activity on bank accounts, for example, but it is also a tool being used by cybercriminals to carry out more sophisticated attacks.

"A lack of awareness of these technologies' security implications can have far reaching consequences," says Charles White, CEO of IRM. "At best an embarrassing fine and at worst a fatal blow to the bottom line. Now is the time for enterprises to work closely with their cybersecurity teams to design and develop 5G and AI products that place cybersecurity front and center."

The report also shows executives increasingly recognize the challenges facing enterprise security teams. 91 percent of respondents say that increased cybersecurity awareness at the C-level has translated into their decision-making. But most cybersecurity decisions are still based on cost, according to respondents, indicating a lack of understanding of the financial and reputational impact of cyberattacks.

The full report is available from the IRM site.

