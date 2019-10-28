Kodi-focused Linux distro LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2 Beta 2 available to download now

LibreELEC is a lightweight Linux distro that is designed to run Kodi, the hugely popular open source home theater software. It is ideal for installing and using on a Raspberry Pi, although it runs on other hardware too.

LibreELEC (Leia) 9.2 Beta 2 is now available to download, with a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to improve stability, as well as a number of refinements to the user experience.

Although 9.2 Beta 2 is very stable, the team issues the usual warning:

LibreELEC 9.2 for Generic x86/64 and Raspberry Pi 0/1/2/3 devices is a solid beta quality release. Raspberry Pi 4B images are more "late stage Alpha" and are not feature complete or perfect. Normal LibreELEC testing rules apply; if you do not want to experiment on your family’s primary entertainment system -- please stick with your current version and wait for the final/stable release.

The beta is based on Kodi v18.4, the latest stable build of the software. It’s expected that the final version of LibreELEC 9.2 will be available in around two weeks, at the same time that Kodi 18.5 arrives.

You can download the new beta from here.

