New intelligence tool measures the impact of workplace communications

In today's business environment staff are more likely than ever to be physically separated from each other, whether they are operating in the field or working from home. This presents a challenge for enterprises needing to keep everyone in the loop.

Until now there hasn't been an effective way to measure the impact of workplace communication other than subjective measures like surveys. Now though communications platform SocialChorus is launching a new tool to measure the effectiveness of employee communications.

Called Analyze, it gives the entire enterprise, from communications teams to executives, a single, data-driven picture of how internal communications is affecting business initiatives. By allowing organizations to track, measure and optimize key business initiatives, Analyze ensures their communications deliver a more connected, informed and supported organization.

Users can navigate through data, dashboards and reports to browse key engagement metrics across audiences and platforms, providing a data-based view into the impact of their employee communications. This can help ensure insights are shared and knowledge is democratized across the organization.

Analyze users can also associate every communication with an initiative and correlate engagement to feedback trends and business performance. So, for example, they can see if initiatives are effective at improving morale, retention, attendance, sentiment and even the bottom line. It also helps to find the most effective influencers and promote their impact within the company, as well as understanding which topics resonate with segments of their audience.

"Whether it's HR running onboarding campaigns or the CIO driving digital transformation initiatives, Analyze gives leaders the ability to correlate communications with business outcomes," says Nicole Alvino, founder and chief strategy officer of SocialChorus. "Our customers believe that workforce communications drives the bottom line. And now Analyze proves it."

You can find out more and request a demo on the SocialChorus site.

Image Credit: Dusit / Shutterstock